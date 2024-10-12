49ers openly debate if Guerendo sacrificed TD on long run vs. Seahawks

SEATTLE — There is debate amongst the 49ers whether Isaac Guerendo intentionally went down before reaching the end zone on his 76-yard carry late in San Francisco's 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

"I'm sure he was fast,” Guerendo said of cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who was the closest defender in pursuit. “But I kind of had it in my mind once I looked to the sideline and everybody was like 'Get down,' so I had to make a business decision."

With 1:24 left in the game, Guerendo took another shot at the end zone but was pushed back for a one-yard loss. On the ensuing play, fullback Kyle Juszczyk carried the ball six-yards into the end zone to stretch the 49ers' lead to 12 points and seal the win

“I don't know if he slid down by himself or not,” Juszczyk said with a wry smile. “I think he did. But, man, what a way to end the game. I definitely owe him. I definitely owe him. The thing is, I don't care if he was trying to go down or if he got caught, I got in there, so I appreciate him."

Coach Kyle Shanahan simply was happy that the offense was able to ice the victory in Seattle but also gave credit to Witherspoon, who appeared to keep Guerendo out of the end zone.

“Hell no, we want him to score,” Shanahan said with a laugh. “I don't think he slid. That's what he's claiming. I think he got -- I think 21's a fast player, and he get him a little bit there at the end I think. I'll see it. You guys saw it. But ended up working out better for us.”

Shanahan also was pleased that it worked out in the end, forcing the Seahawks to use timeouts and eventually only leaving 1:11 on the clock to attempt a comeback.

Trent Williams has been impressed with Guerendo, noting that running backs coach Bobby Turner has compared the rookie to Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. The former 49ers ball carrier proved to be incredibly successful under Turner and while in the same system under Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

"We've all been waiting to see IG kind of turn it loose,” Williams said. “We know he's a blazer. Reminds us a lot of Raheem Mostert. Bobby T said he's an eyelash slower, but I don't know, the kid can run. He said he was going down on purpose, so we'll give him that.”

Guerendo could see an increased role when the 49ers return to action against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 20, as running back Jordan Mason deals with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder.

