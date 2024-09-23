How to watch 49ers vs. Patriots Week 4 game live online, on TV

It may not exactly be a must win just yet, but the San Francisco 49ers cannot afford another ill-advised performance.

The 49ers are entering Week 4 at 1-2, which isn't terrible given the injury circumstances but still remains poor given the context of their most recent loss.

San Francisco suffered an embarrassing double-digit collapse to the Los Angeles Rams. Instead of putting its divisional rivals at 0-3, the 49ers are now at the bottom of the NFC West.

Of course, there's still plenty of time to right the ship. San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan has shown it can embark on runs entering the playoffs, but nothing is guaranteed in the NFL.

Up next is the 1-2 New England Patriots -- led by veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett and first-time head coach Jerod Mayo -- at home, a potential "get right" opponent if the 49ers don't take the AFC East side lightly. Here's how to watch the Week 4 game:

When is the 49ers vs. Patriots game?

The 49ers and Patriots will meet on Sunday, Sept. 29.

What time is the 49ers vs. Patriots game?

Kickoff time from Levi's Stadium is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Patriots Week 4 game

The 49ers vs. Patriots game will air on FOX, with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color) and Pam Oliver (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at noon with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area Plus and on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT, for an hour on NBC Sports Bay Area and also on the NBC Sports app.

How to stream the 49ers vs. Patriots Week 4 game live online

Live stream: FOX Sports, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX mobile app, NFL mobile app