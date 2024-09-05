49ers overreactions: Will emotional offseason hinder NFC playoff odds?

The 2024 NFL season will be a case study for future football research.

The 49ers are a team that faces a lot of obstacles this season. On top of the list is the dreaded Super Bowl hangover.

Coach Kyle Shanahan’s team not only lost the Super Bowl, which has sent a lot of franchises into a deep spiral. But they lost it in gut-wrenching fashion.

The 49ers were the first team in NFL history to take the lead twice in the fourth quarter, once in overtime and still lose.

That’s got to leave a mark.

What followed was a strange offseason with two of their top players out of sight for training camp due to contract issues. Then, there was the scary incident with Ricky Pearsall.

So all that sets the table for what should be an interesting regular reason.

And that’s how we get going with this Week 1 edition of 49ers Overreactions with the help of our followers on Threads:

This will be the last Super Bowl run the 49ers will have for at least a decade if they don’t win it (south_lake_taco)

Overreaction: Yes.

It might feel that way right now. Heck, there might be many who believe the 49ers’ window passed on Feb. 11 with the 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

But we are definitely not buying it. The 49ers do not have to go into a decade-long slumber if they do not win it all this season.

The biggest indicator of an NFL team’s sustained success is the play of the quarterback. Let’s not forget that Brock Purdy is 24 years old. Theoretically, he could be the team’s starting quarterback — and playing at a high level — for the next decade or longer.

While the 2022 and ’23 drafts probably had more hits than misses, this year’s rookie class looks very good with the possibility of five future starters.

There will be veteran players leaving the team in future seasons. That’s a fact. The 49ers will have to line up their replacements, but we do not envision the kind of mass exodus from one year to the next that would create a situation where the team falls off a cliff.

With so much offseason drama, shorter offseason, contract disputes, aging team, player regression, and Pearsall tragedy, the 49ers will come in second place in the NFC West and are at best a 10 win team. (richlucido)

Overreaction: No.

Is that the way it’s going to turn out? We still have the 49ers as the winner of the NFC West this season. But we also believe it is totally reasonable to think the 49ers are going to take a step backward this season.

For all the reasons mentioned in the above statement, the 49ers have a lot to overcome in order to live up to the standard of the past few years.

Ten victories still will get the 49ers to the postseason, and this is a veteran team that is focused on playing its best football in late December, January and, perhaps, February.

Despite losing camp time, Aiyuk will have 1600+ yards and will be the best receiver overall this season (ricardopalheiros81)

Overreaction: Yes.

Frankly, we’re not sure how Aiyuk can avoid a significant drop-off in production.

Deebo Samuel had a very strong training camp, and looks to be in tip-top physical and mental condition. He has put himself in a position to have a strong season.

Brandon Aiyuk, however, seemed to face one distraction after another since last season. He had not caught a pass from Purdy for more than six months before he rejoined practice after signing his contract extension.

If his numbers do not take a sizable drop, then there’s no reason for any NFL player to take part in an offseason program or training camp ever again.

There’s also the element that the 49ers’ passing game could have more reliable targets this season with more expected from Jauan Jennings and the additions of rookies Pearsall and Jacob Cowing.

Pearsall comes back in Week 5 and plays great over the rest of season. Other than a SB, this is top of my wish list. (ynotbob73)

Overreaction: No.

Hey, based on everything we’ve seen thus far from Pearsall, there is no reason to ever underestimate him.

All is well. All of the important pieces are back in place, and it's now Superbowl or bust. (danmorgan694)

Overreaction: No.

There are no excuses.

The 49ers have the roster. They have the coaching staff. They have everything they need to once again compete for a championship.

As stated above, we do not believe this is the 49ers’ last chance. It is merely their next best chance.

Due to what general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have built, the fan base now is conditioned to think of every season as “Super Bowl (championship) or bust.”

