How to watch 49ers-Buccaneers Week 11 NFL game live online, on TV

The San Francisco 49ers have a prime opportunity to continue their momentum heading into Thanksgiving.

Fresh after a 34-3 demolishing of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 49ers are back home in Week 11 to take on Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay is 4-5 in a relatively fragile NFC South, with the post-Tom Brady era lacking conviction. Mayfield, who's set to play after an injury scare, has posted solid individual stats but hasn't really elevated the team as he was touted to do.

The Buccaneers' passing offense ranks out as average while their rushing attack has statistics at or near bottom of the league. Their rush defense is arguably a top-five unit, but their secondary measures as below average.

That bodes well for Brock Purdy, who made his first start versus Brady and Co. last year in a 35-7 rout. San Francisco will hope for a similar result this year, especially with the addition of Chase Young that is already bearing fruit.

Here's how to watch 49ers-Buccaneers in Week 11:

When is the 49ers vs. Buccaneers Week 11 game?

The 49ers and Buccaneers will meet on Sunday, Nov. 19.

What time is the 49ers vs. Buccaneers Week 11 game?

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Buccaneers Week 11 game

49ers-Buccaneers will air on FOX. Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color) and Pam Oliver (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 12 p.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 4 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to livestream the 49ers vs. Buccaneers Week 11 game

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Livestream: NFL+, FoxSports.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Fox Sports app

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Buccaneers in Week 11?

NBC Bay Area is predicting partly cloudy skies in Santa Clara on Sunday, with a high of 69 degrees. There is a 14% chance of rain with winds at 10 to 15 mph.

5 players to watch in 49ers vs. Buccaneers Week 11

DEs Nick Bosa, Chase Young, 49ers: Combining two in one, it's an Ohio State-Oklahoma rivalry reignited between San Francisco's elite defenders and Mayfield under center. Both Bosa and Young combined for a sack in Jacksonville, which resulted in a fumble. Can they continue wreaking havoc against an old foe?

QB Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers: Unless the Tampa Bay defense delivers multiple turnovers, the Buccaneers will likely rely on Mayfield to air it out for a win. The factors at play makes that seem unlikely, but if Mayfield can't, it could be a long day.

RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: Does CMC suck? While he joked that's the case after his streak of 17 straight games with a touchdown ended, he'll be in for a test against a sturdy Tampa Bay rush defense. It's a boost to have Trent Williams back, but McCaffrey will have his work cut out for him if he wants to reunite with the end zone.

WR Mike Evans, Buccaneers: Evans continues to reign terror upon opposing secondaries and is on pace for another 1,000-yard season. He's just as important as Mayfield in this one, especially considering the 49ers' weaknesses in that department. The 49ers turned out fine versus Jacksonville's unit despite some frustrations, but Evans is not like the rest.