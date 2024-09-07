Reddick, whose sack caused Purdy elbow injury, won't play in 49ers-Jets

It has been nearly two years since Brock Purdy completely tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow during the 49ers' devastating NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

As he continues to keep that grueling game far from his memory, the 49ers quarterback won't receive any reminders of that night when San Francisco opens the 2024 NFL season against the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

That's because Haason Reddick, the Eagles-turned-Jets linebacker whose sack of Purdy caused the UCL tear, isn't expected to play.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Saturday that it’s "fair" to rule out Reddick for the Week 1 clash as he continues to hold out for a new contract. The 29-year-old still hasn't reported to his new team this summer, and the holdout now will overlap into the regular season.

"Everyone goes through their own process, and I'll stand firm that when he gets here, we're going to welcome him with open arms, we're going to love him up and he's going to be part of this football team," Saleh said. "And he's going to help us win a lot of football games. He's got to sort through the financial stuff, which is none of my business.

"I said it when I first got hired: Our job is to help these guys make money, so I always stay clear of it. Our job is to coach him when he gets here and to love him up when he gets here."

After Purdy sustained the injury in the conference title game, he was forced to return to the field after then-49ers backup quarterback Josh Johnson took a big hit and was knocked out of the game.

After that season ended in heartbreak, Purdy opted to undergo significant offseason surgery. His rehab went well, and he enjoyed an NFL MVP-caliber 2023 campaign during his first full season as the 49ers’ starter.

While Purdy likely has forgiven and forgotten that unfortunate evening, he still can rest assured he won't have to come face to face with the man who caused so much misery in the 49ers’ world.

