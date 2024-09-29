49ers vs. Patriots live updates: Postgame analysis, reaction of SF's 30-13 win

What to know Programming note: Tune into "49ers Postgame Live" right now on NBC Sports Bay Area or stream the show in the NBC Sports app for a full game recap with Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner.

The 49ers move to 2-2 with a convincing 30-13 win over the Patriots (1-3) on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Linebacker Fred Warner is making a strong 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year case early in the season, and he added to that candidacy with an incredible pick six in the first quarter, intercepting Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett's pass and returning it 45 yards for the touchdown. The All-Pro finished with seven total tackles -- four solo -- before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 15 of 27 passes for 288 yards and one touchdown with one interception. The third-year pro connected on several deep passes, including a 53-yarder to Deebo Samuel, a 45-yarder to Jauan Jennings and a 38-yarder to Brandon Aiyuk. Purdy also used his legs to pick up two crucial first downs early the game.

Jennings led the 49ers in receiving yards for the second consecutive game, with 88 on three catches.

Running back Jordan Mason carried the ball 24 times for 123 yards, giving him 447 total yards this season. He also scored one touchdown.

The 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday as they look to move back over the .500 mark.

Read below for all the game highlights, news, analysis and postgame press conferences from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara: