Kittle had hilarious Taylor Swift request for Kelce at CMC's wedding

Christian McCaffrey's wedding ceremony with Olivia Culpo on June 29 made various headlines, from Kyle Shanahan's new mustache to Cam Newton not being invited.

But there's one more recently shared tidbit that -- in typical George Kittle fashion -- goes a little off the reservation.

During the 49ers star's July 10 appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Kittle revealed an ... interesting request for fellow star tight end Travis Kelce involving the latter's girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"We were out in Rhode Island for the wedding, and right next to the place we stayed was Taylor Swift's house," Kittle explained.

"I texted Travis -- I was like, 'Hey, I need to use the restroom, do you mind? Did Taylor leave a key anywhere?' "

Given Kittle's sense of humor, this shouldn't come as a surprise to any 49ers fans. After all, this is the same player who compared his teammates to Pokémon and quotes memes in postgame interviews.

Fortunately for Swift, and probably to the relief of her fanbase, Kittle didn't go through with his plan for a swift john jaunt.

"[Kelce] was like, 'You can try to get in, but I think security is going to get you out of there,' " Kittle continued. "I was like, yeah, okay, I'm not going to try that."

Kittle is used to putting his body through plenty of blows and injuries over the course of an NFL season, but he mentioned not wanting to add a taser to that list of afflictions.

Probably a good call from him.

