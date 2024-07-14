Kittle describes Purdy's physique with perfect Pokémon analogy

Brock Purdy is two Pokémon evolutions away from Nick Bosa's physique.

That’s the analogy 49ers tight end George Kittle drew up Wednesday in an interview with “The Rich Eisen Show,” where the All-Pro spoke about his quarterback’s physical change.

“You got to see this: You have to compare Brock to [Christian] McCaffrey to [Nick] Bosa, and it’s like a Pokémon evolution of their quads,” Purdy told Eisen.

“Like, Brock has huge quads, Christian has huge quads and Bosa has Bosa quads. And you just line them up and it’s like Brock is eventually going to turn into Bosa. That’s how I picture it.”

Having been teammates since Purdy’s first day in the NFL, Kittle made sure to dispel a narrative that has been influencing Purdy’s public image outside of pro-Faithful circles. While some believe the 49ers QB only recently gained muscle, Kittle has seen it from Day 1.

“Brock?” Kittle told Eisen. “Dude, he’s always jacked up. You didn’t see it because [you see] this young, nice guy. That’s what you see, but now he’s in Year 3.”

Looking to cement his case, Kittle offered additional reasons as to why San Francisco’s signal-caller is physically far beyond what the rest of the league’s onlookers – and media – make him to be.

“He’s played a lot of big football games,” Kittle added. “He’s played at a high level, runner-up for MVP. See, now you’re noticing the physical attributes of him, too. The media is trying to hide that: ‘He’s just some little kid.’ He’s not just some little kid. This guy is a dog.”

Kittle might be preaching to the choir in the Bay Area, but the Pokémon reference could turn out to be an effective way to get the point across to Eisen and the rest of the league.

