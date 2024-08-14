Kittle hilariously roasts 49ers media's sneaker game during presser

If you're going to ask George Kittle a question or dare enter 49ers practice, you better make sure you're wearing your best pair of sneakers.

Otherwise, risk being called out by the star 49ers tight end.

That is exactly what happened to the unlucky group of media members at San Francisco's practice Wednesday, who fell victim to Kittle's harsh kicks critique during his media availability.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I know you guys watch us all the time, but there's a special teams period where I catch footballs and I can observe you guys," Kittle said. "And you guys really need to up your sneaker game. It's absolutely atrocious. I got some Vomeros, those are fire. And [SI.com's] Grant [Cohn] wears Vans every single day. New Balances? They look like Vans. Yeah, those are Vans. It's OK. But you wear those every day. You need to switch those up.

"But I observe all your guys' shoes and I'm disappointed in you guys as a community. So if we could up those, please. it's Year 8 guys, let's figure this out together."

"You guys need to up your sneaker game. It's absolutely atrocious."



George Kittle roasted reporters covering the 49ers 😂 pic.twitter.com/OyPostkSk4 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 14, 2024

While Kittle is used to the media judging and critiquing him and his teammates during practice, it was he who pulled out the Uno reverse card and did the analyzing.

At least media members will have a few weeks to up their shoe game before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Kittle will be watching.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast