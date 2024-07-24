Kittle hilariously hopes CMC marries Culpo again to relive wedding

George Kittle is counting down the days until Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo get married to each other again.

In speaking to reporters on Tuesday after the 49ers' first training camp practice in Santa Clara, the 49ers star tight end looked back on his experience at his teammate’s big day this summer in Rhode Island, where the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend.

And, yes, Kittle was a fan of it all, despite never having stepped foot in the country’s smallest state prior to the celebration.

“Oh, it was phenomenal, are you kidding me?” Kittle told reporters. “Any excuse to get the boys together is a fantastic time for me.

“I’d never been to Rhode Island. I don’t know anyone from Rhode Island except for Olivia and her family, so it was kind of cool to meet other people from Rhode Island.”

"Hopefully they have another one just for fun."



George Kittle clearly had a good time at Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's wedding this summer 😂 pic.twitter.com/jFanlHffdz — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 23, 2024

But perhaps nothing surprised Kittle as much as the levels of fame Culpo has in her home state, which caused some commotion at the wedding venue.

“It was kind of wild too, because she’s really famous,” Kittle added. “And so having the amount of police officers that were around security and stuff and people from Rhode Island just standing on the corner with photographers, paparazzi and stuff.

“That was a wild experience for me.”

All in all, the star running back’s wedding is Kittle approved.

So much that he doesn’t want to miss out if it were to happen again.

“Overall, beautiful wedding [and] everyone there was incredible,” Kittle concluded. “[It] was so much fun.

“Hopefully, they have another one just for fun, and they invite me again.”

