Jets' Wilson has NSFW concession after 49ers' dominant Week 1 win

In the wake of an epic 32-19 beatdown by the 49ers on “Monday Night Football,” New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson had some strong words to describe his team’s performance.

Wilson gave reporters a succinct and NSFW answer after the game when asked how his team played during the one-sided affair at Levi’s Stadium.

“They whooped our a-- today, and that’s the reality of it,” Wilson said. “And we’ve got to find a way to get better. The great teams will bounce back from this and that’s what we plan to do.”

While New York had a strong opening to the game, taking a 7-3 lead into the second quarter, it was all San Francisco after that. Behind a breakout performance from 49ers running back Jordan Mason and a pummeling defensive effort from Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd, the Jets were overmatched.

Wilson was held to six receptions for 60 yards as the entire New York offense looked out of sync throughout the game, unsurprising given that most starters did not play during the preseason.

Still, a big part of it was the 49ers' upgraded defense putting on a show, constantly flustering quarterback Aaron Rodgers and preventing running back Breece Hall from any explosive plays.

First-year defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen looked anything but inexperienced in dialing up plenty of strong coverages and blitz packages.

While San Francisco was missing star running back Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers ran the ball at will for most of the contest, with Mason racking up over 150 total yards of offense.

Now, San Francisco will turn its attention to former 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

