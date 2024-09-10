49ers' Mason conveys frustration with media after role mix-up

Jordan Mason's career night against the New York Jets ended on sort of an odd note.

After rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in San Francisco's 32-19 win over the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, Mason, who started in place of star running back Christian McCaffrey who was a surprising late scratch due to lingering calf and Achilles injuries, was asked after the game by ESPN's Lisa Salters when he found out he would start.

Mason, to just about everyone's surprise, told Salters he found out he was starting on Friday, three days before McCaffrey's surprising scratch.

"When did I find out? Maybe Friday night, something like that," Mason said. "I was always prepared, I mean we went through training camp, I was RB1 in training camp so just being prepared from there."

In speaking to reporters after the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Mason's surprising statement and clarified that he did not tell Mason he was starting until Monday afternoon.

"I never told Jordan he was going to start," Shanahan said. "I told him he had to be ready a bunch, but that might have been [49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner] or somebody trying to pump him up] but I knew he was going to have to play a lot. I told him it wasn't going to be like usual, he was going to be a No. 2 back that was splitting a lot of the time. But no, he didn't know for sure he was doing that until today."

"He (McCaffrey) didn't have a setback. It was on and off throughout the week. He was able to practice throughout the week. It was always bothering him to a degree. Sometimes it goes away, sometimes it comes back and today it was bothering him a little too much to where we didn't feel good about it."

Mason then came to the podium and expressed his frustration with the media's interpretation of his postgame comments.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco: "When did you find out that you would be in the starting lineup?"

Mason: "That question right there is why I'm mad. That's why I really don't like talking to the media because you say one thing wrong and then ... I don't know. Just skip that question."

It's unclear if Mason was told on Friday he would start, if he misinterpreted what he was told by Shanahan and his coaches that day or if he simply misspoke, but he clearly was not happy with how his comments were conveyed.

However, not even the odd postgame mix-up could overshadow the 25-year-old's monster performance.