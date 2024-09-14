Saleh bestows highest possible praise on 49ers star Warner

If there's anyone in the NFL who knows just how good 49ers linebacker Fred Warner is, it's New York Jets coach Robert Saleh.

It's Saleh's knowledge of Warner that led the former 49ers defensive coordinator to heap the highest-possible praise on his old pupil while talking to the New York media on Friday.

Asked by a reporter about what he saw on the film in relation to Warner breaking up potential big plays in the 49ers' 32-19 Week 1 win over the Jets, Saleh made it clear the All-Pro linebacker is headed to Canton, Ohio, when his playing career is over.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Fred is … I'll go ahead and say it," Saleh said (h/t Pro Football Talk). "The guy is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and … I don't know if a lot of people recognize that, but … at times during the game, it felt like there were three of him out there, the way he was running around. And so it was a different feeling being on the opposite sideline for the first time ever in his career to watch it.

"He did a lot of things that, there are a couple of plays that are touchdowns versus 25 other teams. And he came out of nowhere to save it. So credit to him, he's an unbelievable football player."

#Jets HC Robert Saleh called #49ers LB Fred Warner a first-ballot hall of famer:



“Fred is, I’ll go ahead and say it, the guy is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I don’t know if a lot of people recognize that, but he is. There were a couple of plays that are touchdowns versus 25… pic.twitter.com/U5KcinK1Cn — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 13, 2024

Warner, in his seventh NFL season, is a three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection. He spent three seasons under Saleh, from 2018 through 2020.

In the Week 1 win, Warner recorded seven total tackles and forced a first-quarter Breece Hall fumble.

Fred forces the fumble 💥 pic.twitter.com/JD8siW7313 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 10, 2024

Warner, while speaking to reporters four days before the 2024 season opener, credited Saleh for his development into one of the NFL's best linebackers.

“I owe a ton to Coach Saleh, as I know him," Warner told reporters in the 49ers' locker room on Sept. 5. "He means so much to me. From the moment I stepped into this building on my 30 visit. Him showing confidence in me as a player and then obviously to give me the nod as the mike backer in my rookie year. That takes a lot of guts to give a rookie that power.

"I’m so happy for him and his success. Hopefully, not as successful on Monday night, of course. I owe a lot to him; just right there with DeMeco [Ryans]. Him and Coach Saleh were huge in my development.”

Fred Warner appreciates everything Robert Saleh did for him earlier in his career 🤝 pic.twitter.com/x6Fuhzk3bH — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 5, 2024

Four days later, under the primetime lights at Levi's Stadium, Warner made sure Saleh and Jets didn't have much offensive success.

When it's all said and done, it's a safe bet that Saleh will be standing by Warner's side if he indeed is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast