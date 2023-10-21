Warner downplays 49ers' takeaway chances vs. turnover-heavy Vikings

SANTA CLARA — The Minnesota Vikings have turned over the football an NFL-high 13 times this season, but Fred Warner says it's business as usual as the 49ers prepare for their Week 7 matchup Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Through six games, the All-Pro linebacker leads San Francisco's defense in takeaways, already recording two interceptions and a forced fumble. Warner knows that as long as the defense simply does their job, the results will come.

“I think regardless of who we are playing and what their turnovers are, in any aspect, as long as we do what we do, especially on defense, then we will be good,” Warner said Thursday.

The 49ers' defense is tied for the fourth-most takeaways in the NFL with 11 through six games. Nick Bosa is looking for the group to cause even more havoc as they try to bounce back from their Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year believes Warner actually might be a little more enthusiastic about potential turnovers than he appears.

“Yeah, I’m sure Fred is chomping at the bit,” Bosa said with a little laugh. “But yeah, turnovers are everything in the league, so we got to make that happen.”

Warner isn’t the only defensive player who has been credited with multiple takeaways this season. Defensive backs Deommodore Lenoir and Talanoa Hufanga both have snagged two, while Tashaun Gipson, Oren Burks and Isaiah Oliver have recorded one apiece.

Charvarius Ward also is credited with both an interception and a forced fumble.

Randy Gregory had a standout debut as a member of the 49ers' defense, recording a quarterback sack, three tackles -- two for loss -- and three quarterback hits. The edge rusher shared that forcing takeaways always is in the game plan.

“You’re always trying to get to the ball,” Gregory said. “Not always just making the tackle, but getting the ball back for the offense. That’s one of the main things I try to do throughout the year, forcing fumbles, sack fumbles. Same intention this week, always trying to go after the ball.”

The 49ers will travel to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon after having an extra day of preparation, and maybe in anticipation of potential turnovers on Monday night.

