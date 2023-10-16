Why Shanahan was impressed with Gregory's 49ers debut

Randy Gregory's performance in his 49ers debut was one of the few positives from San Francisco's 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

On Monday's conference call with Bay Area reporters, coach Kyle Shanahan shared his thoughts on Gregory's debut, citing how impressed he was with the defensive end's ability to get on the field after having such a short window to practice with the team.

"I thought it was a positive one just getting out there," Shanahan said. "He has been in our scheme for two and a half practices up to that moment. To be able to get in there and make some plays, get in the sack and the [tackle for loss]. I loved his length out there. I love what we saw. I think the more he gets with us, the more he practices, the more he understands our scheme, the better he'll get."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Gregory made an immediate impact in his first game on his new team, recording a critical sack in the second half.

First 49ers sack for Randy Gregory 😤 pic.twitter.com/2EpVqDDgA7 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 15, 2023

He finished the game with three pressures, which tied for the second most among 49ers defenders in Week 6. He also recorded two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

After the game, Gregory shared how excited he was to fit in with the 49ers' stout defense that has finished as a top-five unit in four consecutive seasons.

"I love it," Gregory said. "We got a lot of dogs that want to get to the ball, make plays, play for each other. We got a lot of guys who can play, not just on the front seven but on the back end. I came in and told them from the get, I don't expect anything. I just want to win and help where I can."

Gregory also shared that there is something special about the vibe in the 49ers' locker room that he has not experienced at any of his previous stops in the NFL.

"It's a great feeling, the difference in the locker room, the standard, the operation compared to the places I've been," Gregory said. "It's really special here. You can feel it. Some of the guys have been here long enough and they've felt it, but this is the first time I've really felt something special."

As the 49ers look to rebound after their first loss of the season, they'll count on Gregory and the rest of their stacked defensive line to propel them back into the win column with another strong showing next week.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast