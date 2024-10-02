49ers do not open Pearsall's practice window ahead of Week 5

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall’s return to the practice field will have to wait at least another week.

The 49ers on Wednesday opted to allow Pearsall to continue to engage in physical therapy rather than open his practice window.

Pearsall remains on the reserve/non-football injury list following an Aug. 31 incident when he was the victim of a shooting during an armed robbery attempt.

Pearsall remained hospitalized for less than 24 hours, as the bullet entered his right chest area and exited out the back near his armpit without striking any vital organs.

After taking approximately a week off from physical activity, Pearsall has been working out regularly and taking part in meetings at the 49ers' training facility.

On Monday, Shanahan did not rule out the possibility the 49ers could open the practice window for Pearsall. He was required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Shanahan said the club would figure out how quickly to proceed with Pearsall’s football activity once he is cleared to resume practice.

“We'll see when he gets back to practice and we'll judge by that,” Shanahan said. “I really don't make any judgments until I see guys go through the practice week.

“I get excited when guys come off IR whenever they do, just to get them back into practice. And that's really the first time you see them do any football stuff and you kind of make the decision as the week goes.”

The 49ers selected Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

San Francisco placed him on the non-football injury list on Sept. 2, a week before the team’s season opener against the New York Jets. He was required to sit out the first four games. This week is the first week the 49ers could open his practice window.

The 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Then, the club has a short turnaround to play a Thursday night game at the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 10.

