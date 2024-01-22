Warner, Kittles wear 49ers-Levi's collaboration to game vs. Packers

SANTA CLARA — Fred Warner, George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle brought an NFL playoff vibe to their game-day wardrobe on Saturday, wearing collaborations with Levi’s clothing company to the 49ers's divisional-round clash against the Green Bay Packers.

Warner donned a trucker jacket with the team motto “Faithful to the Bay” emblazoned on the back, and San Francisco's championship years in gold puff print graphic on the sleeves. The All-Pro linebacker wore the jacket pregame and then again for his media availability after the game.

No. 54 has arrived 🕺 pic.twitter.com/qhRY0AGp61 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 20, 2024

The Kittles took their Levi’s outfits a step further with matching ensembles customized by stylist Leigh Taylor Richardson. Images of all of the couple’s favorite things were represented throughout the two-piece denim outfits, from their dog Deenie, to Calvin and Hobbs, their engagement and wedding dates, and, of course, the 49ers.

Name a more iconic duo than the Kittles 😎 pic.twitter.com/9J3bh5ahTT — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 21, 2024

Along with the trucker jacket warn by Warner, the collaboration also includes a 49ers black and gray marbled crewneck sweatshirt and a black hoodie, both with team and Levi’s logos embroidered or in puff print.

The items commemorate the 49ers' 10th NFL season at Levi’s Stadium and are available on shop49ers.com and at the Levi’s Stadium Team Store.

