49ers' Fred Warner making strong case for 2023 NFL DPOY

SANTA CLARA — Sometimes it takes a game like this against a high-profile opponent in a prime-time setting to open eyes around the NFL.

Two-time All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner is way past the point of catching anyone by surprise. But Sunday night, he showed why he deserves to be mentioned on the short list of absolute best players in the league.

He is already seen as the game’s top linebacker, and his performance in the 49ers’ 42-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys might have raised his recognition to even greater heights.

“He’s the best in the world,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said. “It’s not close.”

Warner’s performance showcased the entire package he has cultivated during his seven-year NFL career: size, strength, speed, smarts, instincts, aggression, discipline, leadership and playmaking — in every which way.

And the best part was he hit on all his attributes before a lot of folks on the East Coast turned off their TVs and hit their heads on pillows.

Warner capped his outstanding all-around night with an interception of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott with 14:05 remaining. He watched the remainder of the game from the sideline.

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is considered a favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Last season, Bosa won the honor after leading the league with 18.5 sacks in the regular season.

Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, the Rams’ Aaron Donald and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett are the other players most often discussed in those terms.

Now, add Warner to the list.

“If they put me in the conversation, great,” Warner said. “To me, I know what I have to contribute to this team. I know the caliber of player I am, and I don’t need anyone else’s recognition or people to tell me how great I am.”

Fred Warner is focused elsewhere but wouldn't mind some DPOY consideration 💪 pic.twitter.com/w1PeNKqXL8 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

He can let the stat sheet do all the talking after this one.

Warner had a team-leading eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble to go along with the interception. He even covered wide receivers deep down the field on incomplete passes.

Warner said his focus is on supplying whatever defensive coordinator Steve Wilks determines he needs. The 49ers are 5-0, and they have a long road ahead to reach their goal.

“I want to be the best person I can be and the best player I can be for my teammates and for this team,” Warner said. “We know what we have ahead of us and the goals we’ve set out for ourselves.

“All the other stuff will take care of itself when you’re doing things the right way day in and day out. I’m just really grateful for this moment, seriously.”

The 49ers may have been expecting an epic regular-season battle against the team for which they had to work hard to earn postseason victories the past two Januarys.

This one looked nothing like those games.

“This may be the most humbling game I've ever been a part of,” Prescott said.

And Warner was a big reason why.

As bounded up the steps to reach the lectern for his postgame press conference, Warner let out a satisfying sigh, as if he’d just finished a large, satisfying feast.

“That ain’t half-bad right there,” Warner said.

