Bosa, 49ers players react to record-breaking contract extension

It was like Christmas morning on Wednesday in the Bay after the 49ers agreed to a massive contract extension with star defensive end Nick Bosa.

Just minutes after the news was announced, Bosa shared a photo to his Instagram page with the perfect two-word caption.

Bosa is ready to get to work 🐻 pic.twitter.com/JSg43yMTls — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 6, 2023

It didn't take much longer for his fellow 49ers teammates to react to the news, either.

And as expected, they are just as hyped as the 49ers Faithful.

Kyle Juszczyk and Trent Williams are hyped to have Bosa back ‼️ pic.twitter.com/wbOIYW2J4H — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 6, 2023

The squad is hyped for Nick Bosa getting his massive contract extension 😤#49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/H1785RQmoq — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 6, 2023

Bosa's lengthy holdout officially ended Wednesday after he and the 49ers agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension that will make him the highest-paid 49ers player in franchise history.

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the deal to reporters shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter first broke the news.

"I actually was preparing to talk to you guys about how I have nothing to tell you guys and I was three minutes late because I just got told on the news," Shanahan said. "So obviously pumped up about it and try to hit him up after this and figure it out.

"Not good thoughts. But you know, when you feel it's kind of, you don't, you try not to think about it much because it's not really in my control and you just gotta let the process play itself out once. It kind of went through the weekend. I just kind of got in my mind that we weren't playing with [him]. So because if I would have gone back and forth, I would have been miserable. So I just decided we weren't. I think our team was ready to not. And we are, that was our mindset this way. And, it was a hell of a bonus to just get told that coming in here. So we're obviously we're excited about it."

"We all knew Nick was going to get rewarded like he did."



Shanahan details how the process of Bosa's contract negotiations shook out pic.twitter.com/1wSBnRx4L3 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 6, 2023

Shanahan expects Bosa to be suited up Sunday, unless … 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bdg3Vyqg0n — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 6, 2023

The 49ers are ready to kick off the 2023 season as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and they'll have their reigning Defensive Player of the Year on the field with them.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast