49ers sign another wide receiver with Aiyuk, Pearsall out of practice

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers on Saturday added another wide receiver to their 90-man roster.

Former Atlanta Falcons receiver Frank Darby was signed to add depth at a position with Brandon Aiyuk not participating in practices and rookie Ricky Pearsall on the non-football injury list.

Coincidentally, Darby also played at Arizona State. He was a teammate of Aiyuk and Pearsall for two seasons apiece.

Darby was a sixth-round pick of the Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In three seasons with Atlanta, Darby appeared in 16 games and caught two passes for 29 yards.

The 49ers waived cornerback Kemon Hall in order to make room for Darby on the roster.

Aiyuk reported to training camp on time but is not practicing until his contract situation is resolved. Pearsall is expected to be cleared to practice early next week after sustaining a hamstring injury during workouts prior to camp.

Jacob Cowing and Tay Martin with other receivers who sat out practice on Friday.

Darby is the second receiver the 49ers added over a three-day period. The 49ers signed receiver Malik Turner after placing left tackle Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list. Williams is holding out for a new contract.

The 49ers have 10 wide receivers on their summer roster.

