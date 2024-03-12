Elliott signs two-year 49ers contract worth reported $10M

The 49ers officially added reinforcements to the interior of their defensive line in NFL free agency Thursday, when they announced that they signed Jordan Elliott to a two-year contract.

The defensive tackle's two-year contract is worth $10 million, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Elliott's agent, Malki Kawa, confirm Rapoport's report with a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Elliott spent the first four seasons of his professional career with the Cleveland Browns after being selected No. 88 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 26-year-old has appeared in 66 career NFL games, with 31 regular-season starts over the last two seasons.

Last season, Elliott recorded 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits across 466 snaps while serving as a key piece up front on a Browns defense that finished the 2023 campaign as the NFL's No.1-ranked unit.

After the departures of Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw, Elliott gives the 49ers a proven plug-and-play option next to Javon Hargrave.

