49ers GM Lynch provides injury updates for Greenlaw, Hufanga

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dre Greenlaw is a candidate to start the 2024 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list according to 49ers general manager John Lynch.

While at the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando on Monday, Lynch spoke to local Bay Area media and shared that Greenlaw’s surgery was successful but due to his Achilles injury occurring in February, the linebacker is likely to miss a few games at the beginning of the season.

“The Achilles takes a while,” Lynch said on Monday. “Dre will tell you he’s going to be back Week 1 and I don’t put anything past Dre but we have to be smart. Maybe a PUP situation.”

The 49ers signed linebacker De'Vondre Campbell to a one-year contract as a contingency plan in the case of Greenlaw not being ready for Week 1. They also re-signed Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Curtis Robinson and brought in Ezekiel Turner all on one-year deals.

“I think De’Vondre gives us the opportunity,” Lynch said. “A guy who plays the way we play, a guy who has got a ton of experience, that can fill in for Dre if he’s not there. And then we have three really accomplished guys who have played at a high level obviously, [until] Dre is back.”

The club also has placeholder on the roster to hold down the fort if safety Talanoa Hufanga is not fully recovered from an ACL injury by Week 1. The USC product suffered the injury in Week 11 of the 2023 season and should be set to return this season but nothing is guaranteed with a major knee injury.

“Talanoa is doing really well,” Lynch said. “That’s the great news. He’s rehabbing extremely well — beating the timeline. Talanoa is a worker and he’s doing a great job.” Lynch sees Ji’Ayir Brown as a player who has been developing into his starting role along side of veteran Tashaun Gipson who could return for a third season in the Bay Area. Special teams ace George Odum is also a candidate to fill in at safety.

“We’re incredibly high on Ji’Ayir,” Lynch said. "His prospects for becoming a player at that position that we can really trust and a playmaker as well. Those guys we feel good about it. Do you continue to add? We have George Odum, Gip is a guy we always kept in touch with and will continue to and do we want to add? We will see.

“We kind of feel like we are wrapping up free agency but there may be one or two more moves.”

There are several notable safeties that are still free agents like Jamal Adams, Justin Simmons, Eddie Jackson, Micah Hyde and Quandre Diggs, but the 49ers will not be breaking the bank at safety. They could wait until after the draft ay the end of April to add needed depth.

“The safety market kind of took a beating,” Lynch said. “Kind of feel bad for those guys. Took years to get the guys to where they were being compensated and a bunch of them got cut, which is why some really good players were out there. You’d be foolish to not take a look so that’s what we did.”

