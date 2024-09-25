49ers' Lenoir roasts Rams in cryptic warning to Patriots

A blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while ... or something like that.

That's the angle 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is taking following their rough 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, posting a similar analogy about San Francisco's NFC West foe on social media that also served as a warning to the New England Patriots ahead of their Week 4 visit to Levi's Stadium.

A Garbage can, get a steak every now and then #PatriotsOnTheClock https://t.co/LeCC2tEf8o — Deommodore lenoir (@Dmo_lenoir) September 24, 2024

It's clear Lenoir believes the 49ers' loss to the Rams was an anomaly, and the win probability graphic posted by Los Angeles in an effort to troll San Francisco shows the Red and Gold let a very winnable game slip through their grasp.

The 49ers had the chance to drop an injury-depleted Rams team to 0-3 in the Week 3 clash, but instead dropped to 1-2 themselves after squandering a 14-point first-quarter lead. Following the loss, Lenoir lamented San Francisco's inability to finish the contest after a strong start.

“This loss came from being too complacent,” Lenoir told reporters in the locker room. “We should have put them away. We gave them hope and they were able to come back and win. I think this has got a lot to do with finishing. We didn’t get the job done and really finish in the game, and that’s why we got the L.”

Lenoir and Co. will look to remedy their Week 3 mistakes this coming Sunday against the Patriots and enter the game as overwhelming favorites.

But as the cornerback implied, the age-old saying "Any given Sunday" holds true no matter who the 49ers are playing.

