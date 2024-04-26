Deebo ‘good staying with' 49ers despite swirling trade rumors

The ongoing Deebo Samuel trade rumors haven't fazed the 49ers' All-Pro wide receiver, even after San Francisco selected Florida pass catcher Ricky Pearsall No. 31 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Despite reports swirling that San Francisco has explored a handful of trades involving Samuel, the 28-year-old acknowledged he understands the NFL's business side

"I know what's going on," Samuel told The Athletic's Dianna Russini on Friday. "But it is what it is. I'm good staying with them. I'm chilling."

I spoke to Deebo Samuel on the phone and asked his reaction to the 49ers’ drafting of his potential replacement, and to the reports that they explored trading him. “I know what’s going on,” he said, “but it is what it is. I’m good staying with them. I’m chilling.” — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 26, 2024

Shortly afterward, Samuel posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story that included a screenshot of Russini's tweet.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver reported Tuesday that Samuel had been assured by 49ers brass that he would not be traded during or after the draft. However, the situation rapidly developed over the next two days, with Russini reporting that San Francisco explored moving both Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on Thursday in an attempt to move up in the first round of the draft.

Silver reported after the 49ers' Pearsall pick that Samuel might be the odd man out in what quickly became a very crowded receiver room in San Francisco.

The 49ers' offense boasts a bevy of weapons, headlined by Samuel, Aiyuk, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle. If San Francisco were to deal Samuel, there still would be plenty of reason for optimism, with enough talent surrounding Brock Purdy to allow the 49ers' high-octane attack to continue lighting up scoreboards.

However, Samuel is an incredibly unique player who provides San Francisco with a one-of-a-kind physical element at wide receiver. That wouldn't be easy to replicate should the 49ers decide to move on from him.

After signing a three-year, $71.55 million contract extension in 2022, Samuel carries a $28,633,755 salary-cap hit in 2024, per Spotrac, before San Francisco could exercise an out in his deal next offseason.

For now, Samuel is content to stay in the Bay. That should be a welcome sign for the 49ers, who will need all their superstar players' help to seriously contend for another Super Bowl berth next season.

