Warriors, Kings' chances of landing top-four pick in NBA draft lottery

After missing the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Warriors and Kings are shifting their focus to improving in the offseason to return to playoff contention.

That journey begins with next month's 2024 NBA Draft, and the draft lottery, which includes the 14 teams that didn't make the playoffs, will take place Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

Amongst the 14 teams, the Kings and Warriors have the worst odds of landing a top-four pick. But as we've seen in previous years, anything is possible.

Sacramento has a 3.8 percent chance of securing a top-four selection, and Golden State's odds are at 3.4 percent. If the Warriors don't land one of the first four picks, they will lose their selection to the Portland Trail Blazers as a result of multiple trades, starting with Golden State shipping Andre Igoudala and the pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019.

2024 NBA Draft Lottery Odds



(Red = Lose the Pick) pic.twitter.com/ayK2nmo42c — NBA University (@NBA_University) May 6, 2024

The Kings have a 0.8 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick and the Warriors have a 0.7 shot. The Detroit Pistons (14 percent) and Washington Wizards (14 percent) both own the best odds at locking in the first selection.

The lottery will determine the first four picks, while the remainder of "lottery teams" will select in positions five through 14, in inverse order of their 2023-24 regular-season records.

Golden State's previous lottery picks who were on last season's roster are: Steph Curry (No. 7, 2009 draft), Klay Thompson (No. 11, 2011 draft), Jonathan Kuminga (No. 7, 2021 draft) and Moses Moody (No. 14, 2021 draft).

Sacramento's most recent lottery selection was Keegan Murray, at No. 4 overall in 2022. The Kings jumped up three places, from No. 7, in that lottery.

The draft lottery is set for noon PT on ABC.

