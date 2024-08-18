Deebo adorably reveals which family member is next NFL star

Give it a decade or two and you might see another versatile player with the last name Samuel playing for the 49ers.

Speaking to Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams” show, Deebo Samuel was asked if he was helping scout the next version of himself at his “Deebo Day” children’s event.

“Oh yeah my nephew for sure,” Samuel said.

“Your nephew?” Adams replied.

“My nephew is a monster; his name is King Samuel,” Samuel told Adams. “He’s me when I was in Pop Warner, he can literally do everything, cornerback, receiver, quarterback, running back scoring on every play. He’s an animal for sure.”

Given Samuel’s freakish athleticism and skillset, which allows him to line up in traditional receiver formations and in the backfield as a running back, it’s not hard to envision someone with the same bloodlines torching opposing defenses on the Pop Warner field.

The 28-year-old has undergone some adjustments during the offseason, changing his uniform number and physique as he chases that elusive Super Bowl victory after a crushing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in SB LVIII last season.

Samuel and San Francisco open Week 1 of the NFL season against the New York Jets on Sept. 9 at Levi’s Stadium.

Some day down the line, King Samuel might be playing under the primetime NFL lights.

