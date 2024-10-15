How Samuel, Guerendo helped 49ers make NFL history vs. Seahawks 

The 49ers etched their names in the record books during their resounding 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks last week.

San Francisco became the first team in NFL History to record a 75-plus yard reception and a 75-plus yard rushing attempt by different players in the same game.

Showed out in Seattle pic.twitter.com/1rAkJBvrPO — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 14, 2024

Deebo Samuel's 76-yard touchdown accounted for the historic reception, also getting San Francisco rolling with an early double-digit lead.

DEEBO 76 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/im3Yt11sfG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 11, 2024

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo's 76-yard fourth-quarter run effectively sealed the 49ers' win, while also stirring up plenty of debate amongst his San Francisco teammates about his perceived decision of willingly going down to burn clock rather than crossing the goal line for his first NFL touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo with the MASSIVE run to flip the field late 🤯 pic.twitter.com/k5GQxvr4SO — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 11, 2024

Those two plays proved critical in the 49ers' victory over the Seahawks, putting San Francisco back into first place in the NFC West after a rocky start to the 2024 NFL season.

With the 49ers' stockpile of offensive weapons, this likely won't be the only time San Francisco reels off an unprecedented achievement this season.

