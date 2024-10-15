Trending
Deebo Samuel

How Samuel, Guerendo helped 49ers make NFL history vs. Seahawks 

By Jordan Elliott

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers etched their names in the record books during their resounding 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks last week.

San Francisco became the first team in NFL History to record a 75-plus yard reception and a 75-plus yard rushing attempt by different players in the same game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Deebo Samuel's 76-yard touchdown accounted for the historic reception, also getting San Francisco rolling with an early double-digit lead.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo's 76-yard fourth-quarter run effectively sealed the 49ers' win, while also stirring up plenty of debate amongst his San Francisco teammates about his perceived decision of willingly going down to burn clock rather than crossing the goal line for his first NFL touchdown.

San Francisco 49ers

Deommodore Lenoir

Why 49ers star Warner believes Lenoir has earned right to talk trash

NFL News

49ers sign veteran safety Amos amid injuries, agency confirms

Those two plays proved critical in the 49ers' victory over the Seahawks, putting San Francisco back into first place in the NFC West after a rocky start to the 2024 NFL season.

With the 49ers' stockpile of offensive weapons, this likely won't be the only time San Francisco reels off an unprecedented achievement this season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Deebo SamuelIsaac Guerendo
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us