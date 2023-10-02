Cowboys QB Prescott livid at 49ers mention entering playoff rematch

The 49ers' rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys runs deep, and that was evident as Dak Prescott spoke to the media after his team's blowout win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

With Week 4 in the rearview mirror, the Cowboys quarterback now has to face San Francisco in a primetime showdown just over eight months after an odd ending to their NFC Divisional Playoff matchup -- something he wasn't eager to talk about.

"I mean, it's obvious. We're so far past that, to be honest with you, but that's obvious," Prescott said Sunday when asked to describe how it felt to lose to the 49ers in January. "You just want to piss me off going into this week, and I appreciate that. I do, actually. I do. Appreciate that. Appreciate that."

Dak's post-game presser when San Francisco came up.



This weekend will be one of the most important regular season games the Cowboys have played in recent history, especially from a morale standpoint. pic.twitter.com/ggid3OzuPe — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 2, 2023

The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12 in the divisional-round clash, during which Prescott threw two costly interceptions that contributed to San Francisco eliminating Dallas for the second straight season.

It was a game to forget for Prescott -- the Cowboys' own social media account appeared to roast him after the game, and the team's final play call with running back Ezekiel Elliot lined up at center left the internet confused. But the quarterback and the rest of Dallas certainly will be looking for vengeance against the undefeated 49ers in Week 5.

Along with the players, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones remains bothered by last season's playoff loss to the 49ers, too.

"It does [tick me off]," Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Monday. "Our players certainly feel that way. I know our coaching staff, our people, everybody feels that way. Hats off to the 49ers; they've been able to beat us twice in the playoffs. We feel like we've had opportunities to win those games, but you've got to take your hat off to them.

"But I can tell you, everybody's fire's burning in their belly as far as wanting to get back on the field and play the 49ers."

When asked if that loss to the 49ers drives the Cowboys, Prescott's response was blunt.

"Every day," he said.

The 49ers currently sit high atop the NFC -- along with the Philadelphia Eagles -- after their 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. If Prescott wants to make it to the first conference title game of his career this season, Dallas likely will have to get past San Francisco -- and next weekend will give them a hint at their chances.

