49ers activate Odum for clash vs. Packers, place Ferrell on IR

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers on Saturday placed defensive end Clelin Ferrell on injured reserve, bringing an end to his first season with the club.

Ferrell started all 17 regular-season games but sustained a knee injury while playing just six snaps in the 49ers’ Week 18 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Earlier in the week, the 49ers ruled him out of action for the team’s NFC divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. The 49ers previously hoped Ferrell would be available if the 49ers extended their postseason run.

Veteran safety and special-teams ace George Odum was activated off injured reserve to fill Ferrell’s spot on the roster.

Odum will be available to suit up and play against the Packers.

The 49ers made two other moves just hours before kickoff, as they elevated defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill from the practice squad.

It was not immediately known whether either or both players will be listed among the team’s 48 active players to suit up and see action Saturday night.

Teams must announce their inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.

The loss of Ferrell for the postseason is a blow to the 49ers. Chase Young is expected to make his first start with the 49ers and see extensive action both in the team’s base and nickel defenses.

Ferrell registered 3.5 sacks and 28 tackles for the 49ers this season. He signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the 49ers last offseason after four seasons with the Raiders.

Ferrell entered the NFL as the No. 4 overall pick in 2019.

