49ers injury report: Ferrell out, Greenlaw questionable vs. Packers

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers do not enter their NFC divisional playoff round game in perfect health, but it’s darn close.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell has been ruled out of Saturday night’s game due to a knee injury he sustained in the 49ers’ Week 18 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Chase Young is expected to start and play the bulk of the team’s snaps Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is listed as questionable due to Achilles tendinitis, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday. Greenlaw appears to be on pace to play in Saturday’s game.

Other than Ferrell, the 49ers expect to have every other player on their 53-man roster available to face the Packers with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line.

Also, the 49ers likely are to get backup safety and core special-teams contributor George Odum back in uniform. Odum last appeared in a game on Thanksgiving night, when he sustained a torn biceps and underwent surgery.

Odum, an All-Pro selection in 2020 as a special-teams player with the Indianapolis Colts, returned to practice last week. He has been fully cleared to play, Shanahan said.

The 49ers are expected to activate him off injured reserve before Saturday’s game.

“So everybody asked me the question, am I back this week? Yes,” Odum said on a social media post. “I am back this week. Let’s go! All-Pro, G.O., let’s go!”

Odum was chosen as a second-team All-Pro in 2022, his first season with the 49ers.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who missed the past five games due to foot and knee issues, has no injury designation.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, the NFL's leading rusher and a top MVP candidate, has been fully cleared. He sat out the 49ers’ final game of the regular season with a mild calf strain.

49ers injury report

OUT

DE Clelin Ferrell (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles)

Packers injury report

OUT

DT Kingsley Enagbare (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder, ankle)

RB A.J. Dillon (thumb, neck)

LB Isaiah McDuffie (neck)

P Daniel Whelan (illness)

