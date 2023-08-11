49ers' Ferrell excited to show out vs. former Raiders team

HENDERSON, Nev., — It might be just a preseason opener for many 49ers players, but for defensive end Clelin Ferrell, this week means a little bit more.

This week has been a homecoming for the ex-Las Vegas Raiders D-lineman after spending his first four NFL seasons as a part of the Raiders organization.

“I don’t look at it as a one-time redefining moment, but it’s definitely a welcome home type feeling,” Ferrell told NBC Sports Bay Area on Friday, “Not even because of the Raiders but at the start of my career I made Vegas my home for the west coast and it still is. I still live here in the offseason.

“But it is different now because I’m coming here for a purpose — to whoop up on a team. It’s fun. I like it.”

The 49ers signed Ferrell to a one-year, $2.5 million contract in free agency this offseason. The former No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft has registered 10 sacks in 58 career games while his role with the Raiders was all over the place. Needless to say, his tenure with Las Vegas didn’t go quite as planned.

Now, with his sole purpose to play fast and get after the quarterback, Ferrell is a man on a mission, wanting to prove all of his detractors wrong.

“I think I’m my biggest critic by far,” Ferrell said. “I just feel like it’s been a long time waiting for another chance to really show my skills and have an opportunity to do so. That’s why I’m so thankful to be part of this organization because they’ve given me an opportunity and I’ve just been doing my best to take advantage of it.”

San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has been impressed with Ferrell’s consistency and attention to detail. The coach knows Ferrell wants to show his former team what he’s capable of in joint practices as well as the first preseason game Sunday.

“I think they have the opportunity for the light bulb to come on,” Wilks said. “Coming out of college and a first-round draft pick, not succeeding where you are, and then really trying to relish the second opportunity. I think that is where he is right now.

“I know it’s something special for him.”

Ferrell believes the 49ers' recent success is partially responsible for their willingness to give players a second chance in the NFL. The organization’s three NFC Championship Game appearances in four seasons give the locker room a certain air of confidence to go along with its laser-sharp focus.

The Clemson product is starting to see the bigger picture at team headquarters and Ferrell is a believer in the plan that has been laid out. But for now, he simply will focus on winning his matchups.

“Win, dominate, I want to whup ‘em,” Ferrell said with a laugh at his goals for Sunday. “Nah, goals are just to win and have everyone come out healthy.”

Ferrell will have a sizable contingency of supporters, wearing different colored jerseys, in attendance to welcome him back Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Kick-off is at 1:00 p.m. PT.



