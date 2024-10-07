Shanahan provides CMC, Pearsall updates ahead of 49ers' Week 6 game

The 49ers are not opening the practice window for rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall this week for one very obvious reason.

San Francisco is not going to have a full-speed practice this week as they prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks on a quick turnaround on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, speaking on a conference call with Bay Area reporters on Monday morning, said Pearsall will continue to undergo physical therapy while remaining on the reserve/non-football injury list.

“Just because we’re not going to practice or anything,” Shanahan said.

Pearsall sustained a gunshot wound to his chest area on Aug. 31 during an armed robbery attempt. He appears close to a return to action.

Meanwhile, running back Christian McCaffrey also will remain on injured reserve and not be available for the team’s game on Thursday.

McCaffrey has not played this season due to Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

“(McCaffrey will) continue his rehab,” Shanahan said. “Every day you try to push the rehab more and more.”

The 49ers are expecting to hold tryouts this week for four free-agent kickers after Jake Moody sustained a right high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple games.

Shanahan said he did not know the identities of the kickers the 49ers plan on hosting at the team’s facility in Santa Clara.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga sustained a wrist injury in the 49ers’ 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and did not return in the second half. Shanahan had no update on his status.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) is not expected to be available to face the Seahawks on Thursday, while receivers Jacob Cowing (shoulder) and Chris Conley (oblique) are listed as day-to-day.

Defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos, whom the 49ers placed on injured reserve on Saturday, underwent knee surgery and is expected to miss four to eight weeks, Shanahan said.

