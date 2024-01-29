How CMC made 49ers playoff history in NFC Championship Game

It only took two 49ers playoff runs for star running back Christian McCaffrey to cement himself as a franchise great.

After scoring two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions in San Francisco’s NFC Championship Game victory Sunday, the eight-year NFL veteran etched his name atop a list of 49ers royalty.

In his five playoff games with the 49ers, McCaffrey has scored one or more touchdowns in each -- a one-game advantage on a list featuring franchise icons such as running back Frank Gore and wide receivers Jerry Rice, Freddie Solomon and John Taylor – all of whom now are tied for second with four such games.

But McCaffrey didn’t stop there.

He also became the first running back in 49ers history to record two or more rushing touchdowns in consecutive playoff games, following his two-score performances against the Green Bay Packers and Lions.

In McCaffrey’s latest effort, the NFL MVP candidate didn’t hold back against Detroit, earning a combined 132 yards on 24 overall touches -- of course, with two timely scores.

CMC scoring a TD is INEVITABLE 😤



pic.twitter.com/94FDu2OYPL — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

CMC TIES IT UP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2a3elePNwA — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

In two 2024 NFL playoff games, McCaffrey leads the league in touchdowns (4). The Stanford product also is first in 20-plus-yard runs (2), second in rushing yards per game (94.0), and third in rushing yards (188) and first downs (11).

Yes, the man runs hard.

CMC runs ANGRY 😡 pic.twitter.com/oq2o8PJMMG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

McCaffrey has flourished since being traded to San Francisco from the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

In 27 regular season games with the 49ers, he has tallied 2,205 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. McCaffrey also is a threat to opposing secondaries, earning 119 receptions for 1,028 yards and 11 touchdowns in the same span.

The 27-year-old largely is responsible for San Francisco’s spot in Super Bowl LVIII. In what will be McCaffrey’s first shot at the big game, fans can expect No. 23 to put up more electric numbers.

