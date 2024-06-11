CMC landing ‘Madden' cover sparks debate about the game's ‘curse'

Christian McCaffrey is the latest NFL star to grace the cover of "Madden," which could be a bad omen for the 49ers.
Or not, since it's the cover of a video game and has absolutely zero impact on the actual game.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
However, that didn't stop 49ers and NFL fans from speculating, in jest, about the notorious "Madden Curse," which has followed some -- but not all -- of the game's cover athletes.
San Francisco 49ers
A player can fall victim to the "Madden Curse" in several ways, including sustaining a significant injury, regressing in production or their team failing to win a Super Bowl.
However, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to end the curse once and for all by winning Super Bowl LIV months after he was the cover athlete for "Madden NFL 20."
Other cover athletes such as Tom Brady ('22, '18), Lamar Jackson ('21), Odell Beckham Jr. ('16), Richard Sherman ('15), Calvin Johnson ('13), Larry Fitzgerald ('10), Ray Lewis ('05) and Eddie George ('01) went on to have great personal success in the season following their respective covers.
Most 49ers fans don't appear too concerned about a possible curse, with some pointing out that the team already is cursed due to its failure to win the franchise's sixth Super Bowl after coming painstakingly close on numerous occasions over the years.
A healthy McCaffrey and the 49ers certainly hope that outcome doesn't happen again this season.