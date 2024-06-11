CMC named cover athlete for ‘Madden NFL 25' video game

Christian McCaffrey's already impressive NFL résumé continues to grow, and on Tuesday, he was awarded an off-the-field honor that most young football players can only dream of receiving.
The 49ers star running back officially was announced as the cover athlete for the upcoming "Madden NFL 25" video game, which is set to release on Aug. 18.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
McCaffrey is the first 49ers player to ever be featured on the cover of "Madden" and the first running back since Peyton Hillis, who was featured on the cover of "Madden NFL 12."
McCaffrey celebrated the news with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter:
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was featured on the cover of last year's iteration of the game, congratulated McCaffrey on X:
San Francisco 49ers
In his first full season with the 49ers, McCaffrey compiled 272 carries for 1,459 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns while recording 67 receptions for 564 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through the air on his way to winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award.
Now he will look to replicate his success in 2024 and help San Francisco secure its ever-elusive sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.