CMC named cover athlete for ‘Madden NFL 25' video game

Christian McCaffrey's already impressive NFL résumé continues to grow, and on Tuesday, he was awarded an off-the-field honor that most young football players can only dream of receiving.

The 49ers star running back officially was announced as the cover athlete for the upcoming "Madden NFL 25" video game, which is set to release on Aug. 18.

Your official #Madden25 Cover Athlete



🏆 NFL Rushing Yards Leader

🏆 2023 OPOY

🏆 Madden NFL Cover Athlete



Coming 8.16.24.

— Madden NFL 25 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 11, 2024

McCaffrey is the first 49ers player to ever be featured on the cover of "Madden" and the first running back since Peyton Hillis, who was featured on the cover of "Madden NFL 12."

McCaffrey celebrated the news with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was featured on the cover of last year's iteration of the game, congratulated McCaffrey on X:

It was an Honor to be the #Madden24 Cover Athlete!



It's time to officially pass the torch to @CMC_22 ...see you Week 13 😤 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) June 11, 2024

In his first full season with the 49ers, McCaffrey compiled 272 carries for 1,459 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns while recording 67 receptions for 564 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through the air on his way to winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Now he will look to replicate his success in 2024 and help San Francisco secure its ever-elusive sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

