49ers practice report: McCaffrey limited in Wednesday's session

SANTA CLARA — Running back Christian McCaffrey was scheduled to return to limited practice, as the 49ers began their preparations Wednesday to face the Minnesota Vikings.

McCaffrey wasn't active for the 49ers’ season opener Monday night against the New York Jets because of Achilles tendinitis and a calf strain.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the decision to deactivate McCaffrey as a precaution in Week 1 wasn't made until earlier in the day Monday.

“And when it is acting up, it’s something you have to be careful about,” Shanahan said. “Christian is very diligent about that stuff. If it was a playoff game, he made it very clear to me, he believes he could go.”

Shanahan said Wednesday that it can be read as a positive sign that McCaffrey still is cleared for limited practice.

The 49ers will return to action Sunday against the Vikings on the artificial surface of U.S. Bank Stadium.

If McCaffrey does not play, the 49ers again will go with Jordan Mason as the starter. Mason carried 28 times for 147 yards and one touchdown in the 49ers’ 32-19 season-opening win over the Jets.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) were not scheduled to practice. Both were inactive for the season opener.

Also, safety Talanoa Hufanga is listed as a limited practice participant. He returned to limited practice last week after sustaining his season-ending ACL injury last November. Hufanga was not active for the game.

Here is the 49ers’ preliminary practice participation report, according to Shanahan:

No Practice

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

LB Dee Winters (ankle)

Limited

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle/Achilles)

LG Aaron Banks (calf)

WR Jauan Jennings (ankle)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

And here is the Minnesota Vikings' practice report from Wednesday:

No Practice

WR Jordan Addison (ankle)

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (foot)

Limited

C Garrett Bradbury (knee)

Full

WR Jalen Nailor (ankle)

