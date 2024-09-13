49ers vs. Vikings injury report: CMC out Week 2; Hufanga questionable

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are leaving no doubt this week.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was ruled out Friday when the 49ers announced their official injury report for the Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers now are considering placing McCaffrey on injured reserve, which would make him ineligible for the next four games.

McCaffrey experienced his most discomfort with his right Achilles tendinitis and calf strain during Thursday's practice, Shanahan said.

The 49ers listed safety Talanoa Hufanga and doubtful for the game, and linebacker Dee Winters as questionable on their injury report as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

McCaffrey was sidelined with the condition for most of training camp. The running back strained his calf during practice on Aug. 4 and did not resume on-field work with his teammates until Sept. 3.

McCaffrey returned to practice on a limited basis when the 49ers began preparations last week to face the New York Jets in the regular-season opener.

He was among the seven players the 49ers listed as inactive before the game to reach the game-day limit of 48 available players.

Third-year running back Jordan Mason is in line to get his second consecutive start.

Mason rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in the 49ers’ 32-19 victory over the New York Jets in Week 1.

Mason is well on his way to already establishing a career-high in rushing attempts and yardage. As an undrafted rookie in 2022, Mason had 43 carries for 258 yards in 16 games.

Yetur Gross-Matos no longer is on the team's injury report.

Winters and Gross-Matos returned to practice this week for the first time since sustaining injuries in the final preseason game of the summer. Both went through limited work on the practice field.

Hufanga is working his way back from surgery in November to repair a torn Achilles. He did not practice with his teammates during training camp, but he was cleared to open the season on the team’s 53-man roster.

Veteran safety George Odom got the starting assignment in Week 1 against the Jets, alongside second-year player Ji’Ayir Brown, as Hufanga was not active for the game.

The Vikings will play Sunday’s game without second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison due to an ankle injury.

Addison caught a 60-yard touchdown pass with 00:07 remaining in the first half to take advantage of a 49ers’ all-out blitz.

Here is the official injury reports for the 49ers and Vikings leading into their Week 2 matchup:

49ers injury report

Out

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf,

Achilles)

Doubtful

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

Questionable

LB Dee Winters (ankle)

Vikings injury report

Out

WR Jordan Addison (ankle)

Questionable

FS Harrison Smith (hip)

OT Brian O’Neill (elbow)

G Ed Ingram (tricep)

