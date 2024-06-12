Kittle comically suggests how CMC can treat him after new 49ers deal

Christian McCaffrey already has proven he is an elite gift giver, but 49ers tight end George Kittle suggested another way the All-Pro running back can treat his teammates after signing his new contract with the organization.

The superstar running back inked a two-year contract extension with San Francisco last week that will keep him in the Bay through at least the 2027 NFL season. After McCaffrey provided golf clubs and a bottle of tequila for every offensive player on the team for Christmas, Kittle shared something even better the running back can present during the 2024 NFL season.

"Well, he did get the entire offense golf clubs for Christmas, so he's doing all right in that regard. They're great clubs," Kittle said on the "Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday. "Besides that, no, but he'll take care of me by probably having like another 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns."

During the 2023 season, his first full campaign with San Francisco, McCaffrey compiled 272 carries for 1,459 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns while recording 67 receptions for 564 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through the air on his way to winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award.

While the 49ers fell just short of winning Super Bowl LVIII, McCaffrey will be sporting a different kind of ring this offseason as he prepares to marry his fiancé Olivia Culpo this summer.

"I'm not in the wedding but I'm going to the wedding, so I'm excited about that up in Rhode Island," Kittle said. "Should be a good time, I've got a good group of guys going up there."

While Kittle said McCaffrey doesn't have a crazy bachelor party weekend planned, the tight end is sure the team will celebrate his marriage -- and new contract -- at some point during the season.

"I know he's going to have a good time," Kittle said, "and we'll celebrate something maybe after a Thursday night game. Who knows?"

For the sake of Kittle, McCaffrey and the entire 49ers organization, the team hopes to celebrate potentially a Super Bowl win next February as their Quest for Six continues in 2024.

