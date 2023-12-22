CMC impresses with lavish gifts for entire 49ers offense

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey has been the gift that keeps giving.

And on Friday, he gave some more.

McCaffrey provided golf clubs and a bottle of tequila for every offensive player on the team. His presents were in front of the players' lockers when they wrapped up practice on Friday.

“I figured if they don’t play golf, they will at some time in their life,” McCaffrey said. “So it’s better to be prepared than not. It’s nice to have a bag of clubs in your garage.”

It is not uncommon for quarterbacks — usually the highest-paid players on a team — to provide presents for the offensive linemen or other players on that side of the ball. The 49ers are a little different than other teams because Brock Purdy is the 39th highest-paid player on the team.

So McCaffrey stepped in and picked up the slack as the 49ers continued preparations for their Christmas night game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“He’s doing as much as he can with what he’s got,” McCaffrey said of Purdy. “But, eventually he’ll be just fine providing the gifts.”

Said Purdy, laughing, “Financially, I wouldn’t be able to cover that right now.”

The gifts from McCaffrey were well-received by the players on the offensive side of the ball.

“I needed some (new clubs),” Purdy said. “Shout-out, Christian. Thank you.”

Tight end George Kittle said he got a hint from McCaffrey earlier in the week that some gifts would be coming for the entire offense. He was pleasantly surprised.

“Fitted clubs with a custom bag? And a bottle of tequila? I’m not going to be upset about that,” Kittle said.

“It’s just a really cool gift to get for the whole offense. It’s really fun to be part of a team that has guys who are willing to go out of their way to do that.”

The offensive players also received a bottle of Celaya Tequila, which has a football connection.

Ryan and Matt Kalil are the co-founders of Celaya. The brothers were long-time NFL offensive linemen, both of whom played with McCaffrey when he was with the Carolina Panthers.

