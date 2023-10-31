Social media erupts after 49ers' blockbuster Chase Young trade

The 49ers made the biggest move of the NFL trade deadline Tuesday by adding a star pass rusher.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee reported, citing sources, that San Francisco acquired defensive end Chase Young from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft pick. NFL insider Jay Glazer was first to report the news.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, joins a star-studded defensive line in the Bay that already features reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, his college teammate for two years at Ohio State.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

49ers Faithful joined the rest of the NFL world on social media weighing in on the trade:

Chase Young is headed to the Bay 👀🔥



Read more » https://t.co/23zHbP3KCE pic.twitter.com/WYR9QRBht7 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 31, 2023

No way the 49ers got Chase Young lol how is that even possible 😂 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) October 31, 2023

Chicago Bears finding out the 49ers only had to deal a 3rd rounder for Chase Young pic.twitter.com/R3LvYGHI50 — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) October 31, 2023

Nick Bosa and Chase Young on the same DL is about to hit different in SF 🥹



🎥: @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/JEoHVt7KTl — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 31, 2023

Nick Bosa and Chase Young on the same D-line

pic.twitter.com/ESWf8RwH4q — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 31, 2023

Here’s Chase Young’s numbers this season:



• 79.7 pass-rush grade (career high)

• 18.4% win rate (career high)

• 5 sacks

• 38 pressures



Welcome to the #49ers!! pic.twitter.com/ZD8oW4RJQ1 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 31, 2023

Chase Young and Nick Bosa on the same defensive line pic.twitter.com/7GeGQyN8Od — PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) October 31, 2023

Nick Bosa, Chase Young, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, Randy Gregory, Clelin Ferrell, Drake Jackson and Javon Kinkaw is a disgusting defensive line room



Are you kidding me? — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) October 31, 2023

I’ll give Lynch credit: he goes for it. Trading for Garoppolo. Trading up for the #3 pick. Trading for McCaffrey. And now the Chase Young deal. He doesn’t sit on his pile, he pushes his chips in the middle and goes all-in. Win, lose, or draw on this trade, I respect it. #FTTB — Anthony Garcia (@SportsAnthony) October 31, 2023

The 49ers adding Chase Young to their defensive line pic.twitter.com/wytejnLoxS — PFF (@PFF) October 31, 2023

With the addition of Chase Young, the Niners starting D Line:



#1 overall pick

#2 overall pick

#17 overall pick

#89 overall pick.



BANG BANG!! @49ers pic.twitter.com/e2DQlmd04v — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 31, 2023

Montez Sweat heading to Chicago and seeing Chase Young head to San Francisco pic.twitter.com/rhCqx6ORkM — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) October 31, 2023

Nick Bosa and Chase Young in San Francisco



pic.twitter.com/cx5mPYA8XE — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 31, 2023

Awesome trade for Chase Young. 49ers d-line not dominating like you would expect. Bosa been good not great. Hargrave has not played to expectation. And they are not getting enough from defensive end opposite of Bosa compared to what they have had in past — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) October 31, 2023

Young, the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, compiled five sacks in seven games for Washington this season. He'll have the 49ers' Week 9 bye to get accommodated to his new home and likely will debut for San Francisco in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast