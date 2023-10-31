Social media erupts after 49ers' blockbuster Chase Young trade

The 49ers made the biggest move of the NFL trade deadline Tuesday by adding a star pass rusher.
NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee reported, citing sources, that San Francisco acquired defensive end Chase Young from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft pick. NFL insider Jay Glazer was first to report the news.
Young, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, joins a star-studded defensive line in the Bay that already features reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, his college teammate for two years at Ohio State.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
49ers Faithful joined the rest of the NFL world on social media weighing in on the trade:
San Francisco 49ers
Young, the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, compiled five sacks in seven games for Washington this season. He'll have the 49ers' Week 9 bye to get accommodated to his new home and likely will debut for San Francisco in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.