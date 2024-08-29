Ward loves maturity he's seen from 49ers' rookie defensive backs

Charvarius Ward is impressed with the maturity of the 49ers' rookies during training camp.

Speaking to reporters after practice Thursday, Ward was asked his thoughts on San Francisco’s rookie class.

“Yeah, I feel like Malik [Mustapha] and Renardo [Green], those are the guys I'm around the most, they’re mature beyond their years,” Ward said. “I don't know how old they are right now, but I definitely feel like they’re pretty smart, confident in themselves.

“They believe in themselves, and they can come in and contribute instantly as we saw in the preseason, you know, everybody, no matter [who is] going to smack somebody. [Green], he can cover damn anyone. But I think those, those guys are going to be great for us. Even Ricky [Pearsall] though, like Ricky, great route runner, like real good route runner. I think he’s going to surprise people.”

With a series of injuries and contract holdouts plaguing the team with the start of the regular season looming, any breakthroughs from Mustapha, Green or Pearsall would be a boost to team morale.

Since John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan arrived in San Francisco in 2017, the 49ers have had plenty of boom-and-bust draft classes. But the 49ers are hopeful that their 2024 rookie class will be a good one, with many players capable of carving out important roles on the team.

Based on the praise from Ward, there’s plenty to be excited about in San Francisco as the team prepares for its Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium on Sept 9.

