49ers' rookie class a silver lining from tumultuous training camp

SANTA CLARA -- It's no secret that the vibes surrounding the 49ers right now heading into the 2024 NFL season are ... not great.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams' contract situations continue to dominate the conversation surrounding San Francisco. But fear not, Faithful. There are positives.

Particularly with the team's 2024 NFL Draft class, which consists of multiple rookies who impressed throughout training camp and the preseason and appear well-positioned to earn big roles on offense and defense this season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"We thought we really hit on this draft class and that remains to be [seen]. I always tell people, ask me a couple years down the line," president of football operations/general manager John Lynch said Wednesday. "But yeah, [Ricky Pearsall's] going to be a really good football player. He's had some health challenges. [Dominick] Puni, the way he's stepped in. Renardo Green, he's everything we thought he would be. He gets up, competes, he's sticky.

"Our three/fourth-rounders: [Isaac] Guerendo, [Malik] Mustapha and [Jacob] Cowing. All of them explosive, they bring speed, they're playmakers. These guys are all doing really, really well. We're proud of this group and they've got a long way to go."

Perhaps the most impressive rookie this summer has been Puni, the 49ers' third-round offensive lineman who all but officially has locked up the starting right guard job after incumbent starters Spencer Buford and Jon Feliciano went down with injuries during training camp.

Both 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Lynch have alluded to Puni as the team's starter in recent weeks, and on Wednesday, both were close to making it official.

"You kind of got me on that because we haven't announced anything or told anybody anything, but it's going to be hard to take that from him," Shanahan said when asked if Puni will be the starting right guard. "That's how he's been playing, that's how we've got the lineup in. We've got two practices before we go into next week and really solidify everything, but it would be hard to take that from him in these two practices."

"What we loved about Puni was his versatility, he played a lot of different spots," Lynch added. "He played a lot of football and that's a guy I'd be lying if I hadn't said he's better than what I even thought he might be."

Mustapha, the fourth-round safety out of Wake Forest, has been another impressive rookie who has earned at least a rotational role in the defensive backfield as starter Talanoa Hufanga works his way back from an ACL injury.

The 22-year-old, so far, is living up to the 49ers' expectations, and then some.

"It's always awesome when you think you see something on film and then you see it in person and it's even better ..." Lynch said of Mustapha "When Malik sees something he goes and gets it and he can go get it in a hurry. And it's not perfect yet, it shouldn't be. He's a rookie. But man, he's been impressive.

"He's going to make an impact on this team, I think we can all see that. He plays fast, he plays physical. He's a Niner and we're really excited about what's to come. He's got a long way to go, Malik knows that, but he's a worker."

Pearsall, the 49ers' first-round pick, missed the majority of training camp with hamstring and shoulder injuries and did not play in any of the team's preseason games. He returned to practice on Monday with a blue non-contact jersey and likely will debut in the Week 1 "Monday Night Football" matchup against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium, but ironically, the team's highest draft selection might be its biggest rookie question mark so far.

Cowing, the fourth-round receiver out of Arizona, arguably was the team's most impressive wideout throughout the preseason, hauling in a combined seven receptions for 90 receiving yards and one touchdown. He will be buried on the team's depth chart to begin the season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him carve out a role sooner than later.

Guerendo, the fourth-round running back who clocked the NFL Scouting Combine's fastest 40-yard dash time at the position, has impressed in limited work after dealing with a hamstring injury early in camp and could be in position to be the team's primary returner after recording a 93-yard return in San Francisco's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Green, the second-round corner out of Florida State, and Bethune, the sixth-round linebacker also out of Florida State, both made the roster, but it remains to be seen what their roles will be this season.

While most of the outside focus, rightfully so, has been on certain star players who are not practicing with the team, the 49ers' rookie class has been a bright light that continues to shine through the dark clouds of uncertainly looming overheard in Santa Clara.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast