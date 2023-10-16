Watch Browns troll 49ers by copying signature boombox entrance

The Cleveland Browns succeeded in their mission to hand the 49ers their first loss of the 2023 NFL season -- a 19-17 defeat -- on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The Browns clearly attempted to crawl into the 49ers' heads before the opening kickoff.

Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome II posted a video on social media Monday of himself walking out of the locker room and onto the field with a giant boombox on his shoulder, a spoof of the 49ers' pregame tradition.

He posted the video with a caption, "Tell the Lawyers come find us. Copyright."

Tell the Lawyers come find us. Copyright😤 pic.twitter.com/sWAtIeZcIm — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) October 16, 2023

Newsome and his Browns teammates listened to a 50 Cent song while waiting to be introduced at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Then, they went on the field and got into a pregame scuffle with receiver Deebo Samuel and a few other 49ers teammates.

The 49ers have been walking out to NBA YoungBoy songs this season, but they might have to change things up after losing to the Browns. Samuel, who started the tradition with left tackle Trent Williams, said this offseason that the team switches up the pregame boombox song following a loss.

Whether it was the boombox spoof, the pregame scuffle or just the stifling Browns' defense, Cleveland got the best of the previously undefeated 49ers on Sunday.

