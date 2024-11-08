Purdy, 49ers preparing for daunting matchup vs. Bucs' Vea

Quarterback Brock Purdy and offensive line coach Chris Foerster know the 49ers are in for a tough challenge against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea on Sunday.

Foerster was asked after Thursday's practice if there were any players comparable to Vea in the NFL.

“No, [there’s not],” Foerster said. “I’m trying to think of one. Vita Vea is one of a kind. I remember last time we played them up here [in Santa Clara] two years ago. They said he was sick pregame, so we were all hopeful he wasn’t playing and then we saw him out there. He looks like a middle schooler playing hacky sack, just kicking the ball around, it was unbelievable. Really talented, very agile for such a big man.”

Vea presents a unique challenge for the 49ers, as the 347-pound defensive tackle moves with remarkable speed and agility. Purdy knows he will have his work cut out for him with the 29-year-old bearing down on him.

“He's definitely a guy that you got to know where he's at every play, every snap,” Purdy told reporters. “He's very disruptive and a strong guy, he's been like that for however long he's been playing. He's always a problem. We've face him multiple times, and he's had his moments. For us, it's like, 'How can we be smart?' Both in the pass game, run game, knowing where he is at, and understanding he can change the game at any moment.”

Given the struggles San Francisco had protecting Purdy from the Kansas City Chiefs pass rush a few weeks ago, it will be critical for the offensive line to stuff Vea at the line of scrimmage.

While Purdy is adept at scrambling when he has to, the 49ers will need more contributions from the entire offense. With Christian McCaffrey set to play for the first time all season, all signs point toward a more balanced offensive attack.

With the season hanging in the balance for the 49ers and Buccaneers, Sunday’s game carries extra significance. Both teams have been hampered by season-ending injuries to skill position players and are on the fringes of playoff contention.

San Francsico remains one game out of first place in the NFC West, and given the strength of the conference this season, winning the division appears to be the only way into the postseason.

If Purdy and the rest of the offense are able to click and evade Vea’s grasp, it would go a long way towards giving the 49ers an edge in what is likely going to be a high-scoring affair at Raymond James Stadium.

