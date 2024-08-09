How Brown benefits from Purdy's ‘manipulation' at 49ers practice

Star 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy makes his teammates better.

Don’t believe so? Just ask Ji'Ayir Brown.

The second-year safety explained to reporters Thursday at 49ers training camp how he and San Francisco’s defense -- which faces Purdy more than any other team -- have improved because of their consistent repetitions against the electric third-year quarterback.

“Brock is savvy, man,” Brown said in Santa Clara. “He’s a smart dude. [He’s] always looking to manipulate the coverage; He has been doing a great job of that. I’m learning from watching him, watching tape, how he is trying to manipulate me, whether I’m a buzz player or a hook player.

“Seeing how he is trying to use me has allowed me to get a different perspective on what quarterbacks are trying to do.”

San Francisco’s defense has been one of the best in the league throughout recent seasons.

Purdy, an MVP finalist with 4,280 passing yards during the 2023 NFL season, seemingly has helped the 49ers sharpen iron with iron.

And Brown is confident Purdy is getting even better.

“Absolutely,” Brown said about Purdy improving this offseason. “Brock is one of those guys -- he’s sharp, he’s going to make plays, he’s going to fit the ball into tight spots, and you can do nothing but tilt your hat to him.”

Brown, in particular, has been making strides this offseason as he grows more familiar with Purdy’s approach, San Francisco’s secondary and first-year defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen.

The up-and-coming defensive back picked off Purdy twice at 49ers practice on Saturday.

As a rookie last season, Brown recorded 35 combined tackles and made five starts, appearing in 15 total games.

Facing Purdy, along with San Francisco’s other stars such as Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, in pass-play drills at practice, is perfect for Brown to develop.

Brown, 24, should have a bigger role in his second campaign.

