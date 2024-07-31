Juice isn't concerned about Purdy after QB's interceptions in camp

SANTA CLARA — Tuesday was a tough day for Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense, but Kyle Juszczyk isn’t worried.

The All-Pro fullback spoke to the media on Tuesday after Purdy threw four interceptions over a span of eight plays and shared his full belief that it’s a natural part of training camp.

“Putting the pads on, the pass rush starts to get a little more real,” Juszczyk said. “So, it may take a day or two to adjust, but I’m not here to make excuses for Brock. I’m sure he will speak on that more, but I only expect good things from him.”

Juszczyk wasn’t near Purdy after the series of turnovers, but over the time they’ve spent together, the veteran has never seen the quarterback’s demeanor change. The 33-year-old believes Purdy will take the challenges of the practice in stride.

“Just kind of going off of Brock and the three years I’ve been with him, he’s a super competitive guy,” Juszczyk said. “He expects a lot of himself, but he always seems to handle those things well. He isn’t throwing a temper tantrum or anything like that, but he’s still hard on himself and generally stays pretty positive.”

Purdy finally is going though his first training camp as the 49ers' starting quarterback, getting the lion’s share of the reps. Sometimes, that has meant letting it rip and taking chances, and at times, threading the needle has led to defenders taking advantage.

Still, Juszczyk believes his quarterback has taken advantage of all the reps he is getting on the field with his offense.

“I think I’ve seen improvement, even if he had a few picks today,” Juszczyk said. “In general, I feel like Brock has improved. Confidence seems to be there more, arm strength seems to be there more.”

There clearly is no panic from Juszczyk about the state of the 49ers' offense, and there doesn’t appear to be any from Purdy himself. After all, the young quarterback threw a number of interceptions during training camp in 2023 and things definitely changed once Week 1 rolled around.

