Prime-time Purdy? Stat shows 49ers QB cooks when lights are brightest

As the quarterback on one of the NFL's best teams, 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy is no stranger to the spotlight.

When the ball is kicked off Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium for San Francisco's Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Purdy will be taking the field for his fourth prime-time game in 12 career starts.

In his three initial prime-time starts, Purdy is 3-0 with eight touchdown passes, no interceptions and a 126.6 passer rating.

Purdy made his first start in a prime-time slot last December in the 49ers' 21-13 victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football," a win that clinched the NFC West title. Purdy threw for 217 yards on 17-of-26 passing and found tight end George Kittle for a pair of touchdowns.

This season, Purdy has shined twice in the national spotlight. He threw for 310 yards and two scores in San Francisco's 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 3. Two weeks later, he diced up the Dallas Cowboys' defense for a career-high four touchdown passes in a 42-10 rout on "Sunday Night Football."

Purdy goes head-to-head Monday night against Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who ironically has gained a reputation for struggling in the spotlight over his 12 NFL seasons.

In 30 prime-time starts, Cousins is 11-19 with 56 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He has never faced the 49ers in a prime-time regular-season game.

But of course, Purdy isn't the only 49ers player with impressive numbers under the spotlight.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is dealing with an oblique injury but might still suit up Monday, has scored in 15 straight contests and will be looking to rack up at least 75 scrimmage yards in his sixth straight prime-time game. Elsewhere in the offense, Kittle has hauled in at least two touchdowns in three of his last four prime-time matchups.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa has posted 8.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in his last nine prime-time games, and is aiming for his 10th straight prime-time appearance with a TFL.

The 49ers are just starting to gear up for their tilt in Minnesota. After an off day Wednesday, they will practice Thursday and fly into the Twin Cities on Saturday. Those bright "Monday Night Football" lights will be shining bright soon enough.

You can bet "Prime-time Purdy" will be ready.

