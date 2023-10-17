Maiocco: CMC playing in 49ers-Vikings ‘not out of the question'

There still is a chance Christian McCaffrey suits up for the 49ers’ prime-time clash against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reported Tuesday that McCaffrey’s oblique/ribs injury is "more of a pain tolerance thing." An extra day of rest before “Monday Night Football” should benefit the 49ers star running back.

As I understand it, Christian McCaffrey's injury is more of a pain-tolerance thing. The extra day helps. At this point, it's not out of the question McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams can all be available for MNF vs. the Vikings. https://t.co/A0Dpu3Ny4m — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) October 17, 2023

McCaffrey sustained the oblique/ribs injury in San Francisco’s 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He did not play in the fourth quarter as he nursed the injury on the sidelines, giving the backfield duties to Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the 49ers were waiting on McCaffrey's MRI results to determine the extent of the injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing sources, that McCaffrey's injury -- along with other 49ers players Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Trent Williams (ankle) -- is not considered a long-term issue. All three players could play Monday in Minnesota.

None of the injuries to 49ers’ standouts Christian McCaffrey (oblique), Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Trent Williams (ankle) are considered long-term, per sources. Each has a chance to be ready for Monday night’s game at Minnesota, though the work week will help determine who can… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2023

The 49ers are off Wednesday but return to practice Thursday to prepare for the 2-4 Vikings. McCaffrey's status for Monday should become clearer as the week progresses.

