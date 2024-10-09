Purdy cites trust issues in blaming himself for 49ers' red-zone woes

SANTA CLARA – A major reason for the 49ers’ rough start to the 2024 NFL season has been the rocky play by the offense in the red zone.

A year after being the NFL’s best team inside the 20-yard line, the 49ers this season have often times played like they’re stuck in mud in the red zone.

That was pretty much the difference in last Sunday’s 24-23 loss to Arizona when the 49ers made five trips into the red zone and got at least as far as the Cardinals’ 10-yard line four times. They came away with just one touchdown, settled for three field goals and lost a fumble when Jordan Mason coughed up the ball near the goal line.

Quarterback Brock Purdy blames himself for a lot of San Francisco’s problems in those situations.

“That’s an area for me to be better, for sure,” Purdy said before practice at Levi’s Stadium on Tuesday. “Trust the plays, trust the concepts. Trust my guys and being willing to go down there and rip it.”

That wasn’t much of an issue at all for Purdy or the 49ers last season. Anchored then by scoring machine Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco converted touchdowns in the red zone at a whopping 67.2 percent.

It has been nothing like that this season.

With McCaffrey on Injured Reserve with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, the 49ers have mostly sputtered when getting close to the end zone.

Heading into Thursday’s game in Seattle, San Francisco is 29th in the NFL for red zone success after converting only nine of 22 times in the area.

Purdy has had mixed results success close to the goal line this season. The 49ers young quarterback has only passed for 140 yards and has been sacked three times but has thrown for five touchdowns in the red zone.

“The windows get tighter and the timing of it is quicker and faster,” Purdy explained. “So for me it’s about getting back into a rhythm down there and give my guys a chance. That’s probably the biggest thing.”

The up-and-down of the 49ers’ offense has resulted in Purdy having to do more with his feet this season. While some of his runs have been by design, the 24-year-old has had to do a lot of scrambling because of breakdowns in pass protection.

Purdy has been credited with 22 carries for 108 yards, the 22 carries matching the total he had from his rookie season in 2022.

It hasn’t just been Purdy running around trying to save himself. He has managed to make a few plays downfield after dancing away from the pass rush, and he has managed to scramble his way to 11 first downs in five games.

“I feel like there’s just been some plays where I’m scrambling and stuff just because what the defense is doing in terms of dropping eight and giving us some different looks in that regard.,” Purdy said. “For me it’s more about keeping the play alive, and it’s been good.

“It depends on the situation that we’re in within the game, and being smart with the ball and putting my team in the best situation possible. If I can make something happen with my legs and move the chains or get a positive gain, great let’s go. But at the same time, knowing that’s not going to be the case every time I’m scrambling around like it’s backyard football, I gotta be smart.”

Purdy should have plenty of opportunities to get his running Thursday against Seattle.

The Seahawks have the No. 7 defense in the NFL and are third against the pass, but they’re allowing an average of 105.4 yard on the ground.

“All that matters right now is Seattle (on) Thursday night, getting back in the win column and picking up our momentum," Purdy said. “The season is so much about momentum and staying healthy and getting ready for the next game. But for us, it’s one game at a time.”

