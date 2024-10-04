Shanahan explains 49ers' red-zone struggles after dominating in 2023

Without the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, the 49ers' success in the red zone during the 2024 season significantly has dipped.

But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan won't make excuses, and he knows his guys and the standard they've set are capable of more than they're displaying this season.

While not having Christian McCaffrey on the field with them certainly impacts San Francisco's offense, Shanahan spoke to Greg Papa on NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Game Plan" about why there never is just one factor to blame.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"No, there's never a common denominator. It's always a bunch of variables," Shanahan said. "[It] depends on the play and stuff like that. Sometimes you run it twice and if you run it twice then you better do good on third down. If you throw it and you don't get it in, then you better start being more confident in the run game. So it's been here and there.

"I think we're ranked 17th this year, which is average -- which is definitely not good enough."

Last season, the 49ers were the best red-zone offense in the league, scoring a touchdown 68 percent of the time they were between the 20-yard line and the goal line.

Through four games this season, that number has dropped to 50 percent.

McCaffrey, who was placed on injured reserve with Achilles tendinitis in both legs, scored 18 of his 21 touchdowns in the red zone last season.

There is no timetable for his possible return, but Shanahan knows with or without their star running back, the 49ers must get back to the game they know and excel at.

"I think we have been [ranked No. 1] two of the last three years, Shanahan said. "We have done a good job down there. Christian is one of the best red-zone threats there is in the league just because of coverages and stuff. ... Either he scores or makes it very clean for other people.

"But we just haven't made our opportunities. We've got to get better at that area."

Their next opportunity to do so will come against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast